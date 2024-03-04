Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 3,804 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after acquiring an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,117,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,081,000 after buying an additional 547,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chimera Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 198,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after buying an additional 172,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Chimera Investment by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,823,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 274,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CIM opened at $4.38 on Monday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

