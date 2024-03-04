Shelton Capital Management Trims Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Saia were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,221,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,335,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Saia by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $579.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.85. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $588.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

