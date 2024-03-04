Shelton Capital Management Trims Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NOV were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

