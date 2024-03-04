Shelton Capital Management Sells 460 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $76.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

