Shelton Capital Management Sells 332 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.