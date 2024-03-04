Shelton Capital Management Sells 20,431 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,431 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $63.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SFM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,101 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

