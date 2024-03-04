Shelton Capital Management Sells 140 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,045,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,761,000 after acquiring an additional 131,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,274,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,324,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $183.03 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 1.00.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

