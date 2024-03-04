Shelton Capital Management Sells 122 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $176.55 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $179.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.44 and its 200 day moving average is $156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

