Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2,216.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 112,134 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 179.1% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $18,062,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $23,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $176.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $181.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

