Shelton Capital Management Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RS opened at $320.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $333.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.63 and its 200-day moving average is $276.24.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,996 shares of company stock valued at $26,635,028. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.