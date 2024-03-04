Shelton Capital Management Has $408,000 Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 150.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $513,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

