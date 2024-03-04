Shelton Capital Management Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

AFG stock opened at $127.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.69. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $1,725,145. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile



American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

