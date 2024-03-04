Shelton Capital Management Has $348,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,071,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,803,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $212,009,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CW opened at $238.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day moving average is $213.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $240.30.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

