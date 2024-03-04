Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $95,107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $359,852,000 after acquiring an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 108.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 400,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AGCO by 330.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company's stock.

AGCO stock opened at $110.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.04.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

