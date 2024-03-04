Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ opened at $118.85 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.