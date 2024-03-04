SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.23

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as 57.23 and last traded at 56.75, with a volume of 62871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 55.83.

SN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 50.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

