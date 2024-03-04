Senior plc (LON:SNR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:SNR opened at GBX 159.03 ($2.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £667.02 million, a PE ratio of 3,192.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 143.80 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 184 ($2.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.77.
