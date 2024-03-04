Senior plc (LON:SNR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Senior Price Performance

LON:SNR opened at GBX 159.03 ($2.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £667.02 million, a PE ratio of 3,192.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 143.80 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 184 ($2.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.77.

Get Senior alerts:

About Senior

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.