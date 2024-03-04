Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Position Increased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $104.80. 33,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,500. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

