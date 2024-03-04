Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIGI

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.