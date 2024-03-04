Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.49

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.49 and last traded at $99.49, with a volume of 3982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,099 shares of company stock worth $1,656,758. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

