SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.05, but opened at $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SEA shares last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 10,200,527 shares.

SE has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in SEA by 120.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

