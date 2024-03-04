Scotiabank Cuts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $96.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,110. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

