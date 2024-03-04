Scotiabank Boosts Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target to $13.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

NYSE BVN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,642. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,829,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 325,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

