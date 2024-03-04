Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 72,300 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CP opened at $86.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

