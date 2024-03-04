Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 60,503 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,503 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 85.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 79.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $515,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 330.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,286 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $241.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.99 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.