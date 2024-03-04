Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $192.86 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $193.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

