Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 115,144 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1,234.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,144 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 65.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

