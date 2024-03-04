Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $8.25 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $71.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.