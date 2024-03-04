Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 163.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,563,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.17. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

