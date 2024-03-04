Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1,622.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,368 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Guidewire Software worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.73.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $116.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $1,366,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.