Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 584.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,733 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Graco worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $6,991,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $91.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

