Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.63 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 821,277 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.49, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

