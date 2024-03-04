Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 126.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in JD.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in JD.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in JD.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $23.00 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

