Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $101,896,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 850,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.88 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

