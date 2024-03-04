Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 176,403 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Hess Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HES opened at $148.19 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.