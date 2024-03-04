Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 49,000 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 653.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Herc by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Herc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRI opened at $163.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

