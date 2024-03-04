Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 24,193 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $223.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $235.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.20.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

