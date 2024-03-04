Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $121.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $122.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

