Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $224.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.83.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.99. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 451,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,574,000 after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 200,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.