Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $172.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.