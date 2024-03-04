Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $3,242.84 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.04 or 0.05363224 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00063400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00018388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00019490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00018458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,668,902,006 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,220,583 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

"

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

