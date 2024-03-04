SALT (SALT) Price Down 1.2% This Week

SALT (SALT) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $27,361.90 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02337702 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $24,659.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

