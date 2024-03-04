Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $360.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $275.00.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $302.26.

NYSE CRM opened at $316.88 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.93. The stock has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,908,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $319,984,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

