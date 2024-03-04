Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $345.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.26.

CRM stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.93. The stock has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,908,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $319,984,742. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,626,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,005,454,000 after buying an additional 1,240,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

