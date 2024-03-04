Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Robert W. Baird

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $302.26.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.52 and a 200-day moving average of $240.93.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500,536.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500,536.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $319,984,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after acquiring an additional 707,000 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

