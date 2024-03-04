Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 288.6% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRM opened at $314.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $304.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,908,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,908,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $319,984,742 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.