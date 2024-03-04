Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Salesforce worth $626,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.26.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CRM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $315.47. 2,372,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $319,984,742. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

