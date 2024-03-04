Rublix Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Rublix has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rublix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Rublix has a market cap of $75,955.80 and approximately $138.50 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.0036126 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rublix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rublix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

