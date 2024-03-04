Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 586,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBT

Rubicon Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Rubicon Technologies

Shares of Rubicon Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. 166,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.99. Rubicon Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

In other news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 24,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $37,823.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,048.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 102,591 shares of company stock valued at $147,580 over the last three months. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,545,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 643.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 371,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 130,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 91,673 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubicon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.