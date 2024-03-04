Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.96. The company had a trading volume of 586,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,326. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.26. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $965,786,000 after buying an additional 2,388,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

